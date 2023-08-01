CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Nothing Phone (2) Introduces New Glyph Composer with Custom Ringtones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Launching today, the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1) now have the ability to create custom ringtones with the new Glyph Composer feature. Nothing has collaborated with Swedish House Mafia to develop a sound pack that corresponds to the lights on the back of the phone.

The Glyph Composer allows users to create their own Glyph Ringtone by combining sounds and lights on the back of their smartphones. Users can hit the record button to produce their own custom ringtone using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack. The sound pack includes a variety of sounds that have a dance music vibe.

These new ringtones are a departure from Nothing’s default electronic style and have received positive feedback for being smoother and more enjoyable to listen to. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) will have access to the new sounds. The Glyph Composer app can be downloaded from the Play Store, and the sound pack will be delivered through an app update on both devices.

The Nothing Phone (2) is currently available for purchase at a price of $599.

Nothing is a technology company focused on creating innovative products.

