The Nothing Phone (2) Receives Software Update with July 2023 Security Patch

Nothing OS 2.0.2 is now being rolled out to Nothing Phone (2) users. This update not only includes the July 2023 security patch but also focuses on enhancing the camera capabilities of the device.

The previous model of the Nothing Phone already featured an improved camera compared to its predecessor. However, this update further refines the camera performance. Some of the updates include enhanced low-light performance, better bokeh in Portrait Mode, improved clarity, and faster HDR.

Aside from the camera improvements, the update also brings other changes. One of the notable additions is the ability to see Nothing’s earbuds when adjusting the volume. Additionally, the update includes improvements such as optimized stability and contrast for video recording, reworked haptic feedback when typing, enhanced touch panel responsiveness, improved network reliability, and optimized performance for certain games.

Furthermore, several issues have been resolved in this update. This includes fixes for problems related to Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps, unresponsiveness of the “double tap to wake” feature, and unresponsiveness of the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile, among others.

The update is currently being rolled out to Nothing Phone (2) owners and will also be available for the first model, Nothing Phone (1), before the end of August.

The Nothing Phone (2) is priced at $599 and is now available for purchase.

