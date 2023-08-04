CityLife

Nothing Phone 2 Receives OS 2.0.2 Update with Camera Improvements

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Nothing has released the OS 2.0.2 update for owners of the Nothing Phone 2. This update brings various camera improvements that aim to enhance overall performance for both rear shooters. The company had previously introduced camera enhancements in the phone’s initial update back in July.

The OS 2.0.2 update includes several notable improvements specifically related to photography. Users can expect improved low light performance, an enhanced bokeh effect in Portrait mode, increased clarity for images captured at 50MP, enhanced clarity for the selfie camera, and faster HDR processing speeds. These enhancements are expected to positively impact the device’s camera capabilities.

In addition to the camera upgrades, the update also incorporates the latest Android security patch for the month of July. Nothing emphasizes that this particular update is currently only available for the Phone 2. However, owners of the original Nothing Phone should receive it by the end of August.

This update demonstrates Nothing’s commitment to continuously improving the user experience of their devices. By addressing camera performance and incorporating important security updates, Nothing ensures that Phone 2 users can enjoy enhanced photography capabilities and maintain a secure operating system.

