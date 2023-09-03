Nothing Launcher Update: Improved Performance and Bug Fixes

Nothing Launcher, the application that combines the Android operating system with Nothing’s iconic design language, has received a new update. The update, with the build code 2.1.4, aims to address known issues and improve the functionality of the launcher application on Nothing phones.

The update, which has an installation package size of 10.6MB, is applicable to all devices running on Android 13. It brings several improvements to the Nothing Launcher, enhancing the user experience.

One of the main focuses of the update is fixing the problems related to specific icons within the package. Previously, these icons were not appearing optimally, but the update aims to resolve that issue. Additionally, the stability and reliability of the app have been increased, resulting in a smoother and seamless performance.

The update also improves the keyboard access speed within the Drawer, further enhancing the overall experience for users. While these changes may seem small, they contribute to a better and more efficient user interface.

Nothing Launcher is available for download on Android smartphones through the Google Store. It offers users the opportunity to experience the features of the Android OS while enjoying the unique design language of Nothing OS.

