CMF by Nothing: A New Range of Accessibly Priced Devices

Nothing, a startup founded by Carl Pei, is set to launch an affordable sub-brand called “CMF by Nothing.” In a recent community update, Pei announced that this new brand will offer a range of products that aim to make better design more accessible.

The first products to carry the CMF branding will be a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch, set to be released later this year. While the main Nothing brand focuses on premium design and the latest technology, CMF by Nothing will prioritize clean design, accessibility, and trusted quality.

The acronym “CMF” stands for “Color, Material, and Finish,” which refers to the design philosophy behind this new brand. By offering affordable devices with a focus on design, Nothing aims to cater to a wider audience and provide accessible options for consumers.

While Pei did not provide many details on how Nothing is entering multiple product categories so quickly, he mentioned that the CMF by Nothing team operates separately from the main products to ensure focus and no distractions. This strategy allows for partnerships with other companies to co-develop products and solve design, supply chain, and engineering challenges.

Pei has experience with launching affordable sub-brands within existing tech companies, as seen with the Nord sub-brand during his time at OnePlus. The Nord brand has expanded to include multiple phones, earbuds, and a smartwatch.

With the upcoming release of the CMF by Nothing earbuds and smartwatch, consumers can expect accessibly priced devices that prioritize clean design and trusted quality. More details about these products will be revealed in the coming months.