Nothing Launches CMF Sub-Brand for Affordable Products

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Nothing, a relatively new company that has achieved notable success in a short span of time, is now introducing a sub-brand focused on affordability. CEO Carl Pei recently announced CMF by Nothing during the company’s latest community update video. CMF, which stands for “Color, Material and Finish,” aims to bring better design within reach through low pricing.

CMF by Nothing is set to release a range of products, including a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds. These products are expected to become available later this year, with specific details to be announced in the upcoming months. Pei emphasized that CMF will differentiate itself from the parent brand, Nothing, by prioritizing “clean design” and accessibility, while Nothing strives for a premium feel and design innovation.

Pei also mentioned that CMF operates with a separate team, ensuring that it does not divert too much focus from Nothing’s primary lineup of smartphones, earbuds, and other products. This is not Pei’s first experience with launching an affordable sub-brand, as he previously launched the Nord sub-brand during his time with OnePlus. The Nord brand continues to thrive, regularly offering budget-friendly smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

It is worth noting that Nothing already offers products at affordable prices. The Nothing Phone 2, for instance, is priced at $600, significantly lower than comparable flagship devices. Additionally, the Ear 1 earbuds were initially launched at $100 but later increased to $150 due to rising material costs.

