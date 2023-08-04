Nothing Launches CMF Sub-Brand for Affordable Products

Nothing, a company that has achieved several successes in a short span of time, has recently announced the launch of its new sub-brand dedicated to affordability. Named CMF by Nothing, this brand aims to provide low-priced products that offer better design to consumers. The acronym CMF stands for “Color, Material and Finish,” and the brand is already working on a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, both of which are scheduled for release later this year. More details about these products will be revealed in the coming months.

The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, emphasized that CMF will differentiate itself from its parent brand by focusing on “clean design” that is accessible to a wider audience. In contrast, Nothing is known for its premium feel and design innovation. Pei mentioned that CMF is managed by a separate team, ensuring that it does not divert too much attention from the primary brand’s line of smartphones, earbuds, and other devices.

Interestingly, this is not Pei’s first experience with affordable sub-brands. During his tenure at OnePlus, he introduced the Nord sub-brand, which continues to offer budget-friendly smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

It should be noted that Nothing already offers affordable products. The Nothing Phone 2, priced at $600, competes favorably with flagship offerings from other brands. Additionally, the Ear 1 earbuds initially launched at $100 but later increased to $150 due to rising material costs.