Strange Lights in North Texas Sky Identified as SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites

Several North Texas residents were left confused and intrigued after witnessing a line of lights in the western sky around 9:45 pm on Thursday night. Many reached out to FOX 4 via emails, calls, and messages to report the strange phenomenon.

Contrary to their initial thoughts of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), the lights were actually identified as SpaceX’s Starlink satellites passing over the region. The sighting of these satellites in North Texas has been a common occurrence in recent months.

The specific satellites observed on this occasion were believed to be from Starlink-97, which was launched earlier in the month. Additionally, Starlink-98, launched on Wednesday, also has scheduled passes over North Texas during the weekend.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are part of a global effort to provide high-speed broadband internet to locations that have limited access to the internet. The satellites operate in a constellation, which is why they appear as a line of lights moving across the sky.

