Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville Brings an Abundance of Apples and Fun

The Labor Day weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina is always a bustling time, but this year seems to have an even larger turnout. Thousands of people flock to Henderson County, one of the top apple growers in the country, to celebrate the harvest season and indulge in all things apple-related.

The festival, which has been running for 21 years, offers visitors a chance to taste a variety of apples and apple-flavored foods. The streets are lined with vendors selling everything from apple pies to apple cider. Kathryn McConnell, from McConnell Farms, describes it as “going on maneuvers” as they bring a little bit of everything from the farm to showcase on the main street.

While the festival is centered around apples, it also provides an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their specialties. For example, the Henderson County Beekeepers Association is using the event to raise awareness about bees and the importance of pollinators. Dan Bowen, a member of the association, hopes to help people understand bees better and encourage them to embrace the need to help pollinators.

This year’s apple harvest faced some challenges due to cold weather in the winter, which caused damage to some crops. However, Henderson County farmers managed to salvage a decent number of apples for the festival. Visitors can still enjoy a wide selection of apple varieties and products.

The festival will continue until Labor Day on Monday, September 4th. It’s a perfect opportunity to celebrate the harvest season, support local businesses, and indulge in the delicious flavors of fall.

