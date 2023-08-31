Nonprofit Teaches Students about Digital Well-Being

The nonprofit organization, Common Sense Education, has launched a program called Digital Well-Being with the aim of educating students in grades 6-12 about maintaining a healthy relationship with technology. The program offers a series of free videos that cover topics such as identifying tech-related stressors, developing healthy habits, and understanding the impact of digital media on mental health.

The Digital Well-Being program is designed to address the growing concern over the negative effects of excessive screen time and social media use on young people. It helps students develop a critical understanding of the ways in which digital media can affect their mental and emotional well-being.

Through the program, students are encouraged to reflect on their own technology use and explore strategies for establishing a healthy balance. The videos provide practical tips for managing screen time, like setting limits and practicing mindfulness. They also emphasize the importance of fostering offline relationships and engaging in activities that promote well-being, such as physical exercise and creative pursuits.

By promoting digital well-being, Common Sense Education hopes to empower students to make informed decisions about their technology use and to develop healthy habits that will benefit them throughout their lives. The program not only equips students with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world responsibly but also encourages greater self-awareness and self-care.

Overall, the Digital Well-Being program offers valuable lessons for students on how to maintain a healthy relationship with technology. By understanding the impact of digital media on their mental health and well-being, students can make informed choices about their technology use and create a more balanced and fulfilling life both online and offline.

– News Staff, August 31, 2023