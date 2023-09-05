Nomad Unveils New 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Nomad, the premium accessory maker, has launched the Base One Max 3-in-1, a MagSafe charger that can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods. Priced at $170, the charger is designed to offer convenience and a sleek aesthetic.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 is capable of fast-charging a compatible iPhone at 15W, while also charging an Apple Watch and wireless earbuds with Qi charging capabilities. The charger comes with a detachable 6.6ft USB-C cable and requires a 30W power adapter (not included). It is available in black or silver color options.

Although the new charger is similar to Nomad’s previous 2-in-1 version, it addresses a key limitation by providing a dedicated spot to charge wireless earbuds. The 2-in-1 version was praised for its fast-charging capabilities and stylish design, but the absence of a designated earbud charging spot was a drawback.

While the Base One Max 3-in-1 comes with a higher price tag, it offers comparable features to other MagSafe chargers on the market. Many triple-charging MagSafe chargers that can charge an iPhone at 15W typically cost around $150. As a result, Nomad’s offering is seen as a reasonable choice, particularly for those who value a minimalistic aesthetic.

Overall, the Base One Max 3-in-1 from Nomad is a versatile and stylish charging solution for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods users. Its ability to charge all three devices simultaneously makes it a convenient option for individuals who want to streamline their charging routine.

Definitions:

– MagSafe: Apple’s proprietary charging system that uses magnets to securely attach accessories to devices. It was first introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

– Qi charging: A wireless charging standard that allows devices to charge by placing them on a compatible charging pad or surface.

– AirPods: Apple’s wireless earbuds that utilize Bluetooth technology for audio playback.