Nomad Expands Base One Max Line with 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger

Nomad has introduced the Base One Max 3-in-1, expanding its premium MagSafe charger line. This new charger offers simultaneous power for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it a convenient option for those who own multiple Apple devices.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 features the same beautiful design and build as its predecessor, the Base One Max. It has a dedicated Qi charging spot for AirPods Pro or any other wireless charging earbuds. Despite the addition of a third charging spot, the Base One Max 3-in-1 maintains a compact footprint similar to the 2-in-1 version.

The specifications of the Base One Max 3-in-1 include official MFi MagSafe charging up to 15W for iPhone, compatibility with any Qi device, an integrated Apple Watch charger, and a Qi charging spot for AirPods. The charger has an all-metal and glass design, weighing in at 1.6 pounds (755 grams). It is available in silver or carbide (black). However, it does require a 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which is sold separately. The Base One Max 3-in-1 is priced at $170.

One notable difference between the Base One Max 3-in-1 and its predecessor is the new soft-touch surface around the watch and AirPods area, designed to prevent scratching of the AirPods case. The back of the charger features a USB-C port that requires a minimum 30W power adapter for operation, which is not included with the charger.

While the Base One Max series may not be suitable for everyone due to its premium build and price, it is aimed at those who value high-end design and materials combined with official MagSafe charging. One minor drawback of the Base One Max 3-in-1 is that the Apple Watch charger is a standard one and not a fast charger. Additionally, users will need to purchase a separate 30W power adapter, increasing the overall price to around $200.

Overall, the Base One Max 3-in-1 is a reliable and aesthetically pleasing option for users who want a multi-device charger. It is available for purchase directly from Nomad.

