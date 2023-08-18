Nomad Introduces 130W USB-C Power Adapter with Three Ports

Nomad has unveiled its most powerful charger yet, the 130W USB-C Power Adapter. Priced at $110, this adapter comes with three USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports. It joins Nomad’s existing lineup of 65W, 30W, and 20W adapters.

The 130W Power Adapter features the same sleek design as Nomad’s other adapters, with a black “carbide” enclosure. It utilizes GaN (gallium nitride) technology, ensuring a compact size. While it would be nice to have more color options, the black aesthetic is consistent with Nomad’s brand.

In terms of size, the 130W adapter is smaller than Apple’s 140W charger for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and is comparable to Apple’s 96W power adapter. It has flip-out prongs, allowing it to fold into a compact cube when not in use, making it ideal for travel.

Each of the three ports on the power adapter can deliver up to 100W of power. While it may not match the 140W charging capability of Apple’s MagSafe power adapter for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 100W is sufficient for powering the MacBook Pro while in use. Additionally, it can provide maximum power for other Apple notebooks, iPhones, iPads, and other USB-C accessories.

The power adapter also offers intelligent power splitting when charging multiple devices. With two devices, it allocates 100W to the top port and 30W to the other port. This allows for fast and simultaneous charging of a MacBook and an iPhone or iPad. When all three ports are in use, the top port charges at 70W, while the bottom two ports get 30W each.

Overall, Nomad’s 130W Power Adapter is a versatile and convenient option thanks to its multiple charging ports and smart charging modes. It functions well for home use as well as for travel, eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Despite its higher price compared to other chargers on the market, it offers competitive features at a reasonable cost. The Nomad 130W Power Adapter is available for purchase on the Nomad website at a price of $110.