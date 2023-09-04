Nokia Teases Launch of New 5G Smartphone in India

Nokia is set to expand its 5G smartphone lineup with the upcoming launch of a new smartphone in India. The company released a teaser video announcing the launch of the new Nokia 5G phone, which is scheduled to debut on September 6. While details about the smartphone are still scarce, the teaser video showcases its curved corners. Nokia India has yet to reveal the name or any other specifications of the device.

This new 5G smartphone follows the recent release of the Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 in the US. The Nokia G310 5G runs on Android 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The device also boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options for the Nokia G310 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack. The device also comes with Nokia’s “QuickFix” technology for easy self-repairs.

As of now, there are no leaks or rumors about the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone in India. Nokia fans will have to wait until September 6 for the official reveal of this new device.

Source: [Add source name here]