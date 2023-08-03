Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

In 1996, when dial-up internet was the norm, Nokia was a leading phone brand. Fast forward to 2023, and Nokia has released two new feature phones, the Nokia 130 and 150, for those who want to disconnect and reminisce about simpler times.

The Nokia 150 is not a new model; it was first announced in 2016 and received an upgrade in 2020. The 2023 version features a more angular design and environmentally conscious build. It runs on the S30+ operating system and has a removable 1,450mAh battery, reminiscent of the days when batteries were easily replaceable.

While the Nokia 150 has a basic 0.3MP rear camera, it lacks a front camera. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rarity in today’s smartphone market. Charging is done via a micro USB port, and the phone has an MP3 player, voice recorder, FM radio receiver, onboard mic, and speaker. It is rated IP52, making it dust-resistant but not waterproof.

The Nokia 130, on the other hand, does not have a camera at all. Instead, it features a large speaker grille on the back, promising “loud audio.” It also has a 2.4-inch QVGA screen with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution and the same 1,450mAh battery as the Nokia 150.

These feature phones offer a nostalgic experience at an affordable price of around $50. They are targeted towards users who prefer making calls rather than using smartphone features. The Nokia 130 and 150 can become someone’s social lifeline and serve as a reminder of the past.

In an era dominated by expensive foldable smartphones, Nokia’s release of these simple feature phones appeals to those who long for a simpler time when phones were not overloaded with advanced features. With their retro design and basic functionality, the Nokia 130 and 150 are a welcome throwback in a world of high-tech devices.