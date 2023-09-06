The Nokia G42 Set to Launch in India

The Nokia G42, which was unveiled in June, is set to launch in India next week on September 11th. This highly anticipated smartphone will be exclusively sold through Amazon.in and will be available in two color options: gray and purple.

Equipped with a 6.56″ 90Hz HD+ LCD display, the Nokia G42 is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC and offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Running on Android 13 out of the box, this smartphone also promises two years of Android OS upgrades as well as monthly security updates for a period of three years.

One of the standout features of the Nokia G42 is its camera setup. It boasts a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. Additionally, the smartphone includes a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers 5G connectivity.

To keep everything running smoothly, the Nokia G42 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging.

Details regarding pricing and availability for the Indian market will be announced on Monday.

