Nokia G42 5G Set to Launch in India: Here’s What to Expect

The Nokia G42 5G, a highly anticipated smartphone, is about to make its official debut in India. Nokia, the well-known Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, has confirmed the arrival of the new 5G device in the country. The announcement was made through X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Nokia G42 5G was initially introduced by HMD Global, the brand licensee of Nokia, in select markets back in June. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a powerful 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is currently listed on Amazon India with options for So Grey and So Purple colors.

The official launch date for the Nokia G42 5G in India has been set for September 11. The device will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon. Unfortunately, the price details for the Indian variant have not been disclosed as of now.

In Europe, the Nokia G42 5G was released with a price tag of EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

According to teasers on Amazon, the Nokia G42 5G will run on Android 13 and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades along with monthly security updates for three years. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC and offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it provides up to 5GB of virtual RAM.

The European variant of the Nokia G42 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

One of the notable features of the Nokia G42 5G is its commitment to sustainability. The smartphone is confirmed to be manufactured in India and incorporates a back cover made from 65 percent recycled materials.

In summary, the Nokia G42 5G is all set to make its mark in India with its 5G capabilities and impressive specifications. With its powerful camera system, long-lasting battery, and commitment to sustainability, it looks to be a promising addition to the market.

Sources:

– Name of source

– Name of source