Nokia Confirms Launch of User-Repairable Nokia G42 5G Smartphone in India

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, has announced the launch of the Nokia G42 5G in India. Set to be released on September 11, this smartphone marks a significant milestone as the first user-repairable device from the company. With QuickFix repairability, users will have the ability to easily replace damaged screens, charging ports, and batteries on their own.

In a post on Twitter, HMD Global revealed the launch date and the name of the smartphone. The Nokia G42 5G will be available online on Amazon.in. The company also shared a teaser image with the caption “You guessed it. The biggest drop of the season is Nokia G42 5G. Out soon. We’ll give you a few days to know all about it before you move fast and get your hands on it.”

The Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear panel of the phone is made from 65% recycled materials as part of the company’s commitment to sustainable practices. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Nokia G42 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also supports up to 1TB of storage expansion via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on the Android 13 operating system and promises up to 2 years of essential OS updates.

In terms of photography, the Nokia G42 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

With an IP52 rating, the Nokia G42 5G provides protection against water and dust. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging technology, ensuring all-day power.

Overall, the Nokia G42 5G combines user-repairability, sustainable materials, and impressive specifications, making it an attractive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Definitions:

– QuickFix repairability: The ability for users to easily replace damaged components, such as screens, charging ports, and batteries, on their own.

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+: A mobile chipset designed and produced by Qualcomm, known for its performance and power efficiency.

– Corning Gorilla Glass 3: A type of glass developed by Corning that provides enhanced durability and protection against scratches.

– IP52 rating: A standard that indicates the level of protection a device has against dust and water. IP52 means the device is protected against limited dust ingress and water spray from any direction.

