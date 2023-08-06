Researchers Train AI to Decode Keystrokes from Conference Call Noise

A recent paper from the UK reveals how researchers have successfully trained an AI to decipher keystrokes from the noise captured during conference calls. This discovery raises concerns about the potential exploitation of sound-based vulnerabilities.

The researchers highlight that people often neglect sound-based exploits, unintentionally exposing sensitive information. For instance, individuals may take precautions to hide their screens when entering passwords but pay little attention to obfuscating the sound produced by their keystrokes.

The technique employed by the researchers utilizes an attention network similar to those found in powerful AI models like ChatGPT. The results are impressive, with the paper reporting a peak accuracy of 97% on both telephone and Zoom calls. Even when the model provided incorrect predictions, it was typically in close proximity to the correct keystroke, making it easy to address any errors either through software modifications or human interpretation.

Although similar experiments have been conducted in the past, this latest technique sets a new standard for keystroke decoding. The advancement in keyboard listening capabilities since the 1970s is remarkable, raising concerns about potential exploitation by intelligence agencies and other sophisticated entities.

In the interim, a simple mitigation measure against this specific threat is to vocalize or make noise while typing passwords. By doing so, the sound produced will be less discernible, reducing the likelihood of successful keystroke decoding.

In conclusion, the study’s findings serve as a reminder that sound-based vulnerabilities should not be taken lightly. As technology advances, it is crucial to stay vigilant and adopt necessary precautions to protect sensitive information during conference calls and other situations where keyboard sounds may be recorded.