No Man’s Sky Launches Voyagers Expedition with Exciting Rewards

No Man’s Sky has introduced its latest limited-time expedition, Voyagers, following the recent release of the Echoes update. The expedition offers players approximately six weeks to complete a series of objectives and earn rewards, including the adorable HoverDroid companion.

Voyagers begins with players starting a new save on a freighter in the Oishida system. Throughout the journey, Travelers will engage in exploration-focused tasks such as discovering new creatures, navigating extreme planets, and unearthing ancient treasures.

Similar to previous expeditions, Voyagers provides a curated gaming experience that condenses and rearranges No Man’s Sky’s various systems into a progression-based challenge. Completing objectives within each tier unlocks unique rewards exclusive to the expedition, while finishing all tiers rewards players with a final prize.

The rewards for this expedition include an electric-themed jetpack trial cosmetic, voyage-inspired posters, a mechanical paw for tamed companions, and a selection of base ornaments. Notably, the ultimate reward for completing Voyagers is the HoverDroid, a flying mechanical companion that emerges from a Robotic Spawn Capsule. Described as cute and possessing a dissonant frequency that turns the air around it a faint purple, the HoverDroid is set to become a beloved floating companion.

Hello Games, the developer of No Man’s Sky, often hints at the themes of its future updates through these expeditions. The arrival of Voyagers has already sparked curiosity among players regarding its potential story implications, as No Man’s Sky offers a rich lore that combines elements of nihilism, melancholy, and existential horror with the vibrant backdrop of space adventuring.

The Voyagers expedition started on September 1st and will run until October 27th. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this thrilling adventure and secure the HoverDroid as a valuable addition to your collection.

