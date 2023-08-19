No Man’s Sky Celebrates 7th Anniversary and Teases Next Update

No Man’s Sky, the popular exploratory space sim, has reached its seven-year milestone. Developer Hello Games commemorated this occasion with a video retrospective and a glimpse of the game’s upcoming update. Although the only information revealed so far is the name of the update, fans are eager to find out more.

In a message reflecting on the past seven years of updates, Hello Games’ studio boss, Sean Murray, expressed his gratitude towards the player community. He described the journey as a wild ride and acknowledged the huge success of the game, surpassing their initial expectations.

Over the years, No Man’s Sky has received 27 named updates, introducing various features and improvements. These include base building, cross-platform multiplayer, VR support, giant customizable space freighters, piloted mechs, living ships, and much more. The game has evolved into a truly remarkable experience with its ever-expanding content.

While 2023 has been relatively quiet in terms of major updates, Hello Games assures that they are not finished yet. At the end of the anniversary video, a brief teaser for the next update is shown, revealing its official title as “Echoes.” Speculations about the content of this update are widespread, as the recent corruption spreading across planets in the game hints at a deeper story to come.

Sean Murray emphasizes that there is still much more that the team wants to explore and deliver to the players. He promises that more information about the “Echoes” update will be shared soon. The journey of No Man’s Sky continues, and Hello Games expresses its gratitude for the support received from the community.

As No Man’s Sky celebrates its seventh birthday, fans eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for this beloved space exploration game.