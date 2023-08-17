Google Denies Rumors of a New Logo Design

Google has recently been rumored to be testing a new logo design, but the company denies these claims. According to Search Engine Roundtable, a screenshot of the supposed new logo was shared on a blog, but it was later discovered that the screenshot was from an outdated version of the mobile-friendly page.

The rumored new logo appears to be a font-rendered text version of the logo, using the font Futura. If Futura is not available on a user’s device, the fallback font is Arial, which is currently being used for the Google logo.

The “new logo” maintains the same color palette of blue, red, yellow, and green as the current logo, but with slight modifications. The letters are taller and less circular, giving them a less modern appearance. The only notable change is a tilted “e” to match the current logo design.

Despite these rumors, Google has stated that it is not planning to change its logo. The last logo update occurred in 2015 following the reorganization of the company under Alphabet. Since then, Google has maintained the same logo design.

In conclusion, while there have been rumors of a new logo design for Google, the company has denied these claims. The current logo, with its distinctive colors and design, remains the official logo for the search giant.