The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: A New Budget-friendly Smartphone Option

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is now available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 17,999, 10% off from its original retail price of Rs 19,999. This budget-friendly smartphone has received a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, making it a popular choice for tech enthusiasts on a budget.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main rear camera boasts a triple camera setup, including a 64 MP primary lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP wide camera lens for capturing stunning selfies.

Under the hood, this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 12, providing a smooth and user-friendly experience. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offering ample space for storing photos, videos, and apps. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging with the included 33W SuperVOOC charger.

Notable features of this smartphone include fingerprint scanners, face unlock, and LED flash, providing extra security and convenience to users. The package includes the smartphone, a phone case, a SIM tray ejector, and a USB cable.

For those looking for additional savings, there are various offers available. Customers can save Rs 500 with a coupon discount, and there is an opportunity to trade in their old phone and save up to Rs 16,500. Additionally, HDFC Debit and Credit Card holders can avail themselves of discounts up to Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500 respectively, with certain minimum purchase requirements.

In terms of financing options, customers can opt for no-cost EMI options with select credit cards and payment providers. For example, customers can choose a no-cost EMI of Rs 6,000 per month for 3 months with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, HDFC Bank Credit Card, ICICI Bank Credit Card, and OneCard. Alternatively, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card holders can opt for a no-cost EMI of Rs 6,000 per month for 3 months.

