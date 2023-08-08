CityLife

PlayStation Mobile App Sends Misleading Notification about Baldur’s Gate 3 Launch Date

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
The official PlayStation mobile app has perplexingly started sending out notifications to users regarding a “new launch date” for Baldur’s Gate 3. However, upon checking the PlayStation Store, it becomes apparent that nothing has changed. The RPG, which was recently released on PC, is still scheduled to launch for PS5 on September 6th (with early access to the Digital Deluxe Edition starting on September 3rd).

It is unclear why the PlayStation app decided to create confusion with this notification. While it is possible that less informed users might not be aware of the upcoming release next month, labelling it as a “new” date seems unnecessary. This has caused some panic among users who received the misleading notification.

Despite the drama surrounding this notification, there is no significant update or change to the launch date of Baldur’s Gate 3 for PlayStation 5. Fans of the franchise can rest assured that the game will still be available on the previously announced date.

If you have experienced any confusion or concern due to this notification, feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

