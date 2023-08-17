No Official Apple Leather Cases for iPhone 15 Lineup: What Could be the Reason?

According to sources, it seems that there won’t be any official Apple leather cases for this year’s iPhone 15 lineup. The exact reason for this decision is unclear, but it is speculated that Apple may be planning to introduce a new premium case material to replace leather.

Duan Rui, who is known for searching Apple-related leaks on Chinese social media platforms, tweeted about this possibility. The tweet didn’t offer any further explanation, but upon checking with other sources, it seems that they are also hearing the same information.

This move by Apple would be quite unusual, considering that the company has been selling leather iPhone cases and they have been a popular accessory among users. These cases also contribute to Apple’s revenue, as they are high-margin products. For instance, leather cases for the iPhone 14 range from $59 to $129.

One potential reason for this decision could be related to environmental concerns. Leather production has a high carbon footprint, and Apple may be looking to reduce its impact. However, it’s unlikely that Apple would completely forgo the revenue from premium cases, so it is more plausible that they are planning to replace leather with another premium material.

Other luxury car brands have already started offering alternatives to leather for their seats and trim. For example, Land Rover uses a wool-polyester blend, while Mercedes has been using a synthetic vinyl-based material called Artico since 2003. Volvo is also moving towards leather-free interiors and will be using a non-leather textile made from recycled plastic bottles and other sustainable materials.

Even Ferrari offers a leather alternative, and Tesla has already phased out leather in their cars.

While the exact details and reasons are still unknown, it will be interesting to see what premium material Apple plans to introduce as a replacement for their leather cases with the iPhone 15 lineup.