Megan Fox to Voice Vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Megan Fox is joining the Mortal Kombat Universe as she takes on the role of Nitara, a vampire character, in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 game. Nitara is described as a manipulative vampire who is trying to save her people by separating her home from the Outworld, a fictional realm within the game. She made her debut in the Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance video game in 2002.

In a teaser for the game, Fox explains that Nitara is a vampire creature who is both evil and good. Fox expressed her excitement about voicing the character, stating, “she’s a vampire, which resonates for whatever reason…It’s cool to be in the game because I’m not really just voicing [the character], she’s kind of…me.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game features reimagined versions of iconic characters, as well as a new Kameo Fighter system with a unique roster of partner characters.

Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad expressed excitement about the game, stating that they are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise. He believes that Mortal Kombat 1 will attract new players while thrilling the core fans. The game will be available in standard edition for $69.99, premium edition for $109.99, and a collector’s edition for $249.99.

