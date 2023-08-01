Nintendo’s Next Console to Launch in Late 2024

Development hardware for Nintendo’s next console is already in the hands of some third-party developers as the company prepares for a launch in the second half of 2024. According to sources, the successor to the Nintendo Switch will also be usable in portable mode, similar to its predecessor.

While details about the upcoming console remain limited, sources suggest that Nintendo may opt for an LCD screen in order to keep costs down. This would be a downgrade from the latest Switch model, which features an OLED screen.

The need to include additional storage in the device is reportedly driving the decision to minimize costs. Upgrades to other internal hardware such as the CPU, GPU, and memory will result in larger game sizes. Contrary to recent trends towards digital purchases, the sources claim that the next Nintendo console will have a cartridge slot to accommodate physical game releases.

The report does not confirm whether the console will be backward compatible with Switch games. However, Nintendo’s leadership hinted during an earnings call that they are exploring ways to retain the Switch userbase as they transition into the next generation, leading to speculation about potential backward compatibility.

Nintendo’s strategy of launching their consoles midway through the cycles of competitors Sony and Microsoft is expected to continue with the successor to the Switch. The new console is likely to offer lower processing power and fidelity compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in order to maintain an affordable price range for families and the limitations of a portable device.

By targeting a lower graphics specification, Nintendo can reduce costs and development efforts for new games while capitalizing on their first-party software margins. However, there have been no credible leaks or reports regarding the processing power of the upcoming console.

In summary, Nintendo’s next console is set to launch in late 2024, featuring portability, an LCD screen, and a cartridge slot for physical game releases. The company may also prioritize backward compatibility and affordability to appeal to a wide range of consumers.