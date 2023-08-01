Nintendo’s Next-Gen Console Slated for Release in 2024

Nintendo’s next-generation console, often referred to as “Switch 2,” is set to launch in the second half of 2024, according to anonymous development sources cited by VGC. Several key partner studios reportedly already have development kits for the upcoming console. While specific details about the hardware are limited, it is expected to be a portable device similar to the original Nintendo Switch, supporting cartridge-based games. Contrary to previous rumors of an OLED screen, it is now believed that the console will feature an LCD screen manufactured by Sharp.

This new report aligns with previous coverage from Nikkei Asia, which stated that a new Nintendo console was in the works and could be ready by next year. VGC editor-in-chief Andy Robinson predicts that more studios will acquire Nintendo’s next-gen development kits, leading to a flood of information in the near future.

Nintendo has not officially announced its next console but has made it clear that it has no plans to release one before April 1, 2024. Instead, the company aims to boost sales of the Switch with the release of new games and add-on content. The upcoming lineup includes titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, WarioWare: Move It!, and a pair of add-ons for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, scheduled for release in 2023. Additionally, a Princess Peach game and a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon are planned for 2024.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa mentioned in a recent investor meeting that the company aims to provide a smooth transition from the Switch to the new platform. While backward compatibility has not been confirmed for Switch 2, Furukawa’s comments about Nintendo Accounts suggest the possibility of carrying over digital purchases.

The release of the next-gen console is expected to be in late summer or fall, with Nintendo aiming to ensure sufficient stock to avoid shortages during the holiday shopping season. The company has a history of revealing consoles several months or even more than a year before their release, so an official announcement might still be far off.

As for backward compatibility, it remains uncertain if Switch 2 will support the previous generation of Switch games, which number over a billion in sales. Some publishers are reportedly concerned that including legacy support may impact the sales of next-gen titles. However, Nintendo’s success in re-releasing older games on new hardware suggests they may choose to carry over Switch owners’ libraries to the new console.

Nintendo is not bound by traditional announcement events, such as E3, and may provide updates on its next-gen console when it deems appropriate. With events like Tokyo Game Show on the horizon, there may be more information coming soon, or Nintendo might decide to hold off until 2024 to maintain strong Switch hardware sales.