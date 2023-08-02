Nintendo Switch Successor Expected to Launch in Second Half of 2024

According to a recent report from VGC, Nintendo’s next-generation console, believed to be the successor to the Nintendo Switch, is set to be released in the second half of 2024. The information comes from anonymous development sources, who also disclosed that certain “key partner studios” already have access to development kits for the upcoming device.

While details about the new console are limited, it is expected to maintain the portable functionality of the Switch and support cartridge-based games. Contrary to earlier rumors of an OLED screen, it has now been reported that the system will feature an LCD screen. This aligns with previous reports indicating that Sharp is manufacturing LCD screens for a “new gaming console.”

VGC’s report is consistent with earlier statements from Nikkei Asia, which claimed that a new Nintendo console was in development and could potentially be ready for release next year. It is speculated that as more studios receive Nintendo’s next-gen development kits, further details about the console will emerge.

Nintendo has not officially announced its next console, and it has been confirmed that no release is planned before April 1, 2024. The company’s current focus is on boosting Switch sales with new games and add-on content. Several titles are already planned for 2023, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Detective Pikachu Returns, while a Princess Peach game and a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon are scheduled for 2024.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa mentioned during an investor meeting in June that the company aimed to provide a smooth transition from the Switch to the new platform. He mentioned utilizing the Nintendo Account system to aid customers during this transition, which could indicate a level of backward compatibility.

The release window for the Switch successor is anticipated to be late summer or fall, with Nintendo aiming to ensure sufficient stock to avoid shortages, especially during the crucial holiday shopping period.

Regarding backward compatibility, it remains uncertain whether the new console will support Switch games. Some third-party publishers have expressed concerns that preserving legacy support could potentially impact sales of next-gen titles. However, backward compatibility has been a feature in previous Nintendo consoles and handhelds.

As for when Nintendo will divulge more information about the next-gen console, it remains unclear. The company may provide updates following events like the Tokyo Game Show. However, Nintendo is not constrained to announcing its next system at specific events like E3 as it was during the Wii U era.