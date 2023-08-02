New Nintendo Console Rumored for Christmas 2024 Release

According to sources, Nintendo is reportedly planning to release a new console in time for Christmas 2024. The console is said to have the capability to load games from cartridges, similar to the current Nintendo Switch.

The new console is rumored to feature a cheaper LCD screen instead of a higher-end display like the OLED Switch. Nintendo executives are aiming for a 2024 release to avoid any inventory issues that have plagued recent console launches, such as the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5.

Nintendo’s sales of the Switch have been diminishing, indicating that the console is reaching the end of its life cycle and facing stiff competition from more powerful consoles like the Xbox, PlayStation, and Valve Steam Deck. Previously, there were reports that Nintendo was working on a 4K console in 2020, but the company dismissed those claims.

According to sources, development kits for the new Nintendo console have already been distributed to developers. Progress on the console’s development has been reported as positive. However, there is no information yet on whether the console will support 4K resolution, upgrades to storage space, or increased processing power.

Although rumors of a new Nintendo console emerge every year without materializing, it has been nearly seven years since the launch of the Switch, which is longer than the gaps between previous Nintendo console generations. Fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new console from Nintendo in the coming years.