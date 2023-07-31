Nintendo’s Next-Gen Console Reportedly Portable and Set for 2024 Release

Nintendo is reportedly working on its next console, which will follow in the footsteps of the portable Switch. According to VideoGamesChronicle’s sources with knowledge of Nintendo’s plans, the new console is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. This timeline aims to avoid the stock shortages that plagued the launches of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

The sources reveal that the next-generation console will feature LCD screens, similar to the original Switch models, rather than the OLED screens found in the newly introduced Switch OLED models. This decision is mainly driven by cost reduction concerns, as the new console is likely to require more storage than the current Switch.

Additionally, Nintendo’s upcoming console will continue the hybrid concept of the Switch, allowing for gameplay on the go. It is also reported that the console will retain the use of physical game cartridges, similar to the Switch. However, it remains unclear whether the new console will be backwards compatible with its predecessor.

While Nintendo has previously stated that the Switch is in the middle of its lifecycle, indicating ongoing support, the introduction of a new console raises questions about the future of the Switch. It is expected that the new console will offer significantly improved performance compared to the Switch.

Nintendo likely aims to capitalize on the large and loyal user base of the Switch, hoping to convert them to the new platform. The company sees the transition to the next generation as an opportunity to retain its devoted audience.

