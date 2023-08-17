CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Wireless Nintendo N64 Controller Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online Members

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Wireless Nintendo N64 Controller Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online Members

Finally, you can now enjoy playing all of your favorite N64 titles on the Nintendo Switch with the wireless Nintendo N64 controller. This controller, which is a faithful recreation of the original N64 peripheral, is exclusively available from the Nintendo Store for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The controller comes with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with your Nintendo Switch. Additionally, it is unofficially supported on Android and PC as well, providing flexibility for gamers. The improved version of the controller features integrated rumble support, eliminating the need for an external pack.

For those who are not currently Nintendo Switch Online members, there is an option to sign up for a free 7-day membership to get access to the controller. Alternatively, you can choose to sign up for an annual membership priced at $19.99. With this membership, you not only get the controller but also gain access to Nintendo’s expanding online library of classic titles for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy, along with other perks like cloud saves.

However, it is important to note that if you plan on playing N64 titles on your Switch, you will need to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. This pass, priced at $49.99 annually, grants access to additional game libraries for the Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis, offering even more gaming options for N64 enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to grab the wireless Nintendo N64 controller before it sells out again. Act fast and get it for $49.99 to enhance your gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

How to Stay Healthy During Cold and Flu Season

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Bluetooth Risk: More Than Just a Prank at Def Con

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Lenovo Legion Go: A Fusion of Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Origin of Life: Bridging the Gap

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

AI-Powered Solutions for India’s Healthcare Challenges: Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Understanding the Unusual Deformations in the East African Rift System

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments