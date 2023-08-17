Wireless Nintendo N64 Controller Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online Members

Finally, you can now enjoy playing all of your favorite N64 titles on the Nintendo Switch with the wireless Nintendo N64 controller. This controller, which is a faithful recreation of the original N64 peripheral, is exclusively available from the Nintendo Store for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The controller comes with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with your Nintendo Switch. Additionally, it is unofficially supported on Android and PC as well, providing flexibility for gamers. The improved version of the controller features integrated rumble support, eliminating the need for an external pack.

For those who are not currently Nintendo Switch Online members, there is an option to sign up for a free 7-day membership to get access to the controller. Alternatively, you can choose to sign up for an annual membership priced at $19.99. With this membership, you not only get the controller but also gain access to Nintendo’s expanding online library of classic titles for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy, along with other perks like cloud saves.

However, it is important to note that if you plan on playing N64 titles on your Switch, you will need to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. This pass, priced at $49.99 annually, grants access to additional game libraries for the Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis, offering even more gaming options for N64 enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to grab the wireless Nintendo N64 controller before it sells out again. Act fast and get it for $49.99 to enhance your gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch.