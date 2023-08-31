Nintendo Introduces Mario Red Edition for Switch Console

Nintendo has unveiled a new special edition of the Switch console, paying tribute to its beloved character, Mario. The Mario Red Edition features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all donning Mario’s iconic red color. The back of the dock showcases a small silhouette of Mario in action, while a set of hidden golden coins adds a touch of luxury to the design.

This special edition is exclusive to the OLED model of the Switch, which is Nintendo’s flagship version. The company has previously released similar limited edition consoles in conjunction with upcoming games, and with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder scheduled for October, the Mario Red Edition aims to generate excitement and anticipation among fans.

The console can be purchased from the official Nintendo store and Best Buy, with pre-orders currently available. Priced at $350, the Mario Red Edition matches the standard OLED model in terms of cost. Shipping is expected to commence in October.

The year has been significant for Mario enthusiasts, with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year. Nintendo continues to create new experiences for fans, incorporating the iconic character into various forms of entertainment.

Source: Engadget