New Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing Switch Bundles Announced for the Holidays

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of holiday video game bundles, including a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle and an Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle comes with three months of Nintendo Switch online, but the additional courses and characters added over the years require the Booster Course DLC or a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo is offering a Switch Lite bundle in two variants: Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy and Tommy’s Aloha Edition. Isabelle’s edition will be available exclusively at Target, while Timmy and Tommy’s edition will be available exclusively at Walmart.

In addition to these bundles, there is also the Mario-themed Switch released earlier this year, with the choice of a free game included in the bundle: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

These holiday bundles will be available for purchase starting October 6th. It seems that Nintendo is releasing these bundles earlier and earlier each year, similar to the early release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Source: Ash Parrish, Kotaku

Definitions:

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: A popular racing game for the Nintendo Switch that includes additional courses and characters.

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons: A life simulation game for the Nintendo Switch where players create their own virtual island and interact with anthropomorphic animal villagers.

– Nintendo Switch Online: A subscription service that provides access to online multiplayer for Nintendo Switch games, as well as additional features and benefits.

– Booster Course DLC: Downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that adds extra courses and characters to the game.

– Nintendo Switch Lite: A handheld version of the Nintendo Switch console that is smaller and lighter, designed for portable gaming.

– Super Mario Odyssey: A platforming game for the Nintendo Switch where players control Mario as he journeys across various kingdoms to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser.

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: A side-scrolling platforming game for the Nintendo Switch that includes both New Super Mario Bros. U and its expansion, New Super Luigi U.