Can the Nintendo Switch Become the Best-Selling Gaming Device Ever?

The Nintendo Switch has already sold an impressive 125 million units, putting it in the ranks of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time. With this momentum, many wonder if the handheld hybrid can surpass the Nintendo DS and Sony’s PlayStation 2 to become the best-selling gaming device ever. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser believes it’s possible, and he has a strategy to make it happen: by appealing to families and kids.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Bowser stated, “It’s for the family, quite honestly, that’s looking to get one more Switch if the kids are fighting over the existing Switch.” Nintendo has released new editions of the console, including a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle and special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lites, both of which include the game for free. Bowser believes that as children turn 6, 7, or 8 years old, which is typically when they are introduced to video games, the Nintendo Switch is a logical and obvious choice for families.

Nintendo’s approach has always been to compete for people’s time in general, rather than directly against Xbox and PlayStation. By positioning itself as the number one choice for kids, the company has a significant advantage. Many households only have one living room where a PlayStation or Xbox can be placed, but within that home, there may be multiple individuals who want their own dedicated gaming screen. The Nintendo Switch provides a perfect solution for this.

Parents who own a Switch have likely experienced the scenario of their children wanting to play alongside them or even take over the console entirely. The Switch becomes a shared family device rather than an individual one. This dynamic is similar to what helped make the Nintendo DS the best-selling hardware in Nintendo’s history. With the Switch’s vast library of games and the inevitable growth of children, the appeal for additional consoles within a household increases.

Furthermore, the educational and interactive nature of Switch games adds to their appeal for parents. Rather than buying a tablet for their children to mindlessly consume media, the Switch offers opportunities for programming, problem-solving, and learning. Parents may find themselves convinced to purchase additional consoles to provide their children with enriching gaming experiences.

In conclusion, while the Nintendo Switch has already achieved remarkable sales success, there is potential for it to surpass previous best-selling gaming devices. By targeting families and highlighting the appeal for kids, Nintendo is positioning the Switch as the go-to choice for households. As children grow and their gaming preferences evolve, the demand for additional consoles within a single household is likely to increase. The Nintendo Switch’s library of games and its educational value further contribute to its potential for continued success.

