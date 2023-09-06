Nintendo Confirms No DLC or Expansions for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has recently confirmed that there are no plans for any DLC or expansions for their latest game, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In an interview with Famitsu, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma stated that they have “done everything” there is to do in this incarnation of the game’s world. This comes as a surprise to many fans who were anticipating additional content for the popular game.

Tears of the Kingdom is the second Zelda game set in the same space, with this year’s sequel expanding on the original world of Breath of the Wild. However, it seems that producer Aonuma, along with director Hidermaro Fujibayashi, feel that they have explored everything that this version of Hyrule has to offer.

In the interview, Aonuma and Fujibayashi discuss the game’s hidden features and the efforts made to seamlessly travel between sky islands and underground realms. They also acknowledge the negative treatment of the poor Koroks, a key aspect of the game that players were exposed to.

When asked about future projects, Aonuma explains that they have no current plans to return to the Breath of the Wild version of Hyrule. He believes that they have exhausted all possibilities for creating fun in that world.

Despite the enormous success of Tears of the Kingdom, selling over 18 million copies in just two months, Nintendo has decided not to pursue an expansion for the game. While Fujibayashi is already thinking about his next project, it is likely to be a reinvention of the Zelda franchise rather than a continuation of Tears of the Kingdom.

Aonuma and his team welcome the overwhelming expectations for something “even more amazing” in the future. They do not see it as a hurdle, but rather as an opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of the Zelda series.

