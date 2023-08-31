Nintendo to Release Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo has unveiled plans to release a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED in a Mario Red color on October 6. The upcoming hardware will be available two weeks ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will be priced at $349.99 / ¥37,980.

Featuring a red console, dock, and joy-con controllers, the Mario Red edition Switch will also bear a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock. This new release follows in the footsteps of other recent Nintendo Switch OLED models that are themed after their first-party game titles.

In the past, Nintendo has released OLED editions for popular titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These limited-edition consoles have garnered attention and become highly sought-after by Nintendo fans.

The special edition Nintendo Switch OLED offers players an opportunity to own a unique variant of the popular gaming console in a striking red color that pays homage to the iconic Nintendo character, Mario. With its enhanced OLED display, the Mario Red edition provides an immersive gaming experience with vibrant colors, enhanced contrast, and sharper visuals.

Fans of the beloved Mario franchise and collectors of Nintendo memorabilia are likely to be excited about this latest addition to Nintendo’s lineup of special edition Switch consoles. The Mario Red edition Switch OLED is set to be a must-have for both avid gamers and enthusiasts alike.

