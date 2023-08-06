Nintendo Switch Online Offers New Legend of Zelda Themed Profile Icons

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who are fans of The Legend of Zelda series are in for a treat. Nintendo has recently announced the addition of game-specific icons that can be used as profile pictures within the online service. These icons are themed after characters from Tears of the Kingdom, giving players the opportunity to personalize their profiles with their favorite characters.

Currently, there are three icons available, but more will be added in the coming weeks. This is not the first time Nintendo has offered such icons; they have done this for previous Zelda titles as well. Around the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo introduced icons featuring Link, Ganondorf, and other characters. However, this time the focus is more on the supporting characters from the game.

The new icons include a variety of characters, from Zelda and Ganondorf to Riju, Yona, and Yunobo. Players can acquire these icons by going to the “Missions & Rewards” section of the Nintendo Switch Online app and selecting their desired icon. The first three icons are currently available, with more to be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to the new icons, Nintendo has also expanded its classic Zelda game library within the Nintendo Switch Online service. This provides more options for players who are eager to explore the franchise. The game Tears of the Kingdom continues to perform well, with Nintendo recently sharing impressive sales figures.

Whether you are a dedicated Zelda fan or simply looking to personalize your profile, these new icons offer an exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch Online experience.