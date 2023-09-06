Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four Retro Games to Its Library

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now have access to four new retro games through the console’s emulation services. The latest additions include Quest for Camelot, Kirby’s Star Stacker, Joy Mech Fight, and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! These games span across the Game Boy, SNES, and NES libraries.

While Kirby’s Star Stacker may be a familiar name to some, Quest for Camelot might be a lesser-known gem. This action RPG is based on an animated Warner Bros. movie and features original songs performed by Andrea Corr. It is available for gameplay on Game Boy emulation.

Kirby’s Star Stacker, on the other hand, is a remake of the original Game Boy release and is also known as Kirby’s Super Star Stacker. Notably, the SNES version of the game is making its first appearance internationally through the Switch Online service.

Joy Mech Fight is a fighting game that brings robot combat to the NES. Initially released in 1993, this is its first launch in Europe and North America. Similarly, Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! is a part of the Kunio-kun series and has been added to the NES library. It is referred to as River City in the western market.

It is worth mentioning that, except for Quest for Camelot, all the games are only playable in Japanese. Nonetheless, these additions offer a variety of gaming experiences for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to enjoy.

