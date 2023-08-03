Nintendo Switch Sales Reach 129.53 Million, Becomes Third Best-Selling Console

Nintendo has announced in its latest financial results that it sold 3.91 million Switch consoles in the three months leading up to June 30, 2023. This brings the total lifetime sales of the hybrid handheld and home console to 129.53 million, solidifying its position as the third best-selling console of all time.

According to Nintendo, this represents a 13.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The majority of purchases (2.83 million) were of the OLED model. Game sales also saw a boost, with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contributing to over 52 million game units sold.

Nintendo revealed that it took six years for the Switch to claim third place on the best-selling consoles chart. It surpassed the Game Boy and Game Boy Color handhelds in sales. Currently, the second spot is held by the Nintendo DS family with 154 million lifetime sales. The PlayStation 2 remains the top-selling console with 155 million lifetime sales.

Looking ahead, Nintendo estimates selling 15 million more Switch consoles by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31, 2024, which would maintain its position on the charts. However, rumors of a potential Switch successor and slowing hardware sales could impact its goal of becoming the best-selling console of all time.

Despite this, Nintendo consoles have typically enjoyed long lifespans, and the company’s dedicated fanbase could help propel it to the top spot. Price cuts and new game releases could also help close the gap between the Switch and the PlayStation 2.

It’s worth noting that rumors suggest a potential release of the next Switch model in late 2024, which could potentially affect sales.