Red Dead Redemption Now Playable on PC through Yuzu and Ryujinx Emulators

Rockstar recently re-released Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, it appears that Nintendo Switch emulators Yuzu and Ryujinx have already made it possible to run the game on PC.

This is not the first time these emulators have made games playable on PC right from launch day. Other games like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pikmin 4 were also playable on PC as soon as they were released.

What’s impressive is that using both Yuzu and Ryujinx, players can unlock the game’s framerate. Normally locked at 30fps on Nintendo Switch and PS4, the PC version allows players to enjoy the game with an unlocked framerate.

However, the emulation is not perfect yet. Initially, Yuzu offered better accuracy than Ryujinx, but the Ryujinx team has released a hotfix to address some visual glitches. Nonetheless, the emulators still struggle to run the game smoothly, even on high-end PC systems. Players may experience frequent drops below 60fps.

As a temporary solution, it is recommended to use the Xbox 360 emulator, Xenia. With the appropriate PC hardware, Xenia can run Red Dead Redemption at native 4K resolution with over 60fps.

Hopefully, future updates of Yuzu and Ryujinx will significantly improve performance in Red Dead Redemption. Until then, Xenia remains the best alternative for PC gamers wanting to experience this game.

