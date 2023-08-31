Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Consoles and Games

Looking for a Nintendo Switch deal? You’re in luck! While it’s true that the Nintendo Switch doesn’t often see discounts due to its popularity, there are still ways to save on this gaming console. We’ve rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch deals currently available, including discounts on consoles and games.

One of the top deals is on the Nintendo Switch OLED (refurbished) model, which is priced at $300 (originally $350). This upgraded version features a 7-inch OLED screen, offering improved image quality with lifelike colors and deep contrast. Plus, you can purchase it with confidence, as it has been refurbished and certified by Geek Squad for proper functionality.

Another option is the Nintendo Switch (refurbished) model, which is on sale for $270 (originally $300). This console delivers a fun gaming experience and can be connected to your TV or taken on the go with its 6.2-inch touchscreen display. It’s also Geek Squad certified, ensuring that it has been inspected and works properly.

If you prefer a smaller and more portable option, the Nintendo Switch Lite (refurbished) is available for $180 (originally $200). This turquoise-colored console offers handheld gameplay and is perfect for playing the best single-player Nintendo Switch games. Like the other refurbished models, it comes with Geek Squad-certified refurbishing.

In addition to the console deals, there are also savings on popular Nintendo Switch games. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is currently priced at $50 (originally $70). This highly anticipated installment in the Legend of Zelda series takes players on an epic adventure through the lands and skies of Hyrule.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is another great option, priced at $49 (originally $60). This classic racing game allows you to play locally with up to 4-player multiplayer and features new battle modes and courses. It’s suitable for all ages, with a Smart Steering feature that makes it easier for novice players to stay on the track.

For those who enjoy simulation games, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is a must-have. This island paradise game is on sale for $49 (originally $60), offering endless possibilities for creativity and customization as you create your own personal getaway.

Lastly, fighting game fans will love “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” currently priced at $49 (originally $60). This game features a huge lineup of Nintendo characters for epic combat, and you can play it in various modes, including handheld mode.

These are just a few of the best Nintendo Switch deals available right now. Whether you’re in the market for a new console or want to expand your game collection, be sure to take advantage of these savings while they last.

Definitions:

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a type of display technology that offers improved image quality with lifelike colors and deep contrast.

– Refurbished: Previously owned product that has been inspected, repaired, and restored to a like-new condition.

