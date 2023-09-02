CityLife

The Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Graphics Quality & Performance

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
The gaming community has been eagerly anticipating the release of Nintendo’s next handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. Recent leaks have shed some light on the graphics quality and performance of the device, leaving gamers excited about its potential.

According to a leak from a reputable source known as “I’m a Hero Too,” dev kits for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been distributed to game developers. These dev kits allow developers to optimize their games for the upcoming console before its official launch. The leak also mentioned that the highly anticipated game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, “looks and runs like a PS5 game on Switch 2 devkit,” highlighting the purported capabilities of the device.

While these claims are bold, considering the seven-year gap between the original Nintendo Switch and its successor, it is not entirely implausible for the Nintendo Switch 2 to have improved graphics and performance. However, it may be a stretch to assume that it will be on par with the PS5.

It is important to note that when the leak mentions that a game “looks” like it is running at PS5-quality, it does not necessarily mean that the graphical settings on the Nintendo Switch 2 are the same as those optimized for the PS5. The PS5 boasts powerful hardware, and developers have the ability to optimize and scale down settings, including resolution and power draw. With this in mind, it is possible for high-quality AAA games to be played on handheld devices like the Switch 2 devkit, even if they do not match the exact quality of the PS5.

While the leak does not provide specific details on resolution, it does indicate a significant graphical improvement for the upcoming Switch 2. This suggests that the device will feature upgraded internal hardware capable of surpassing last-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With all these rumors circulating, it’s natural for gamers to be excited about the Nintendo Switch 2. However, it is important to approach these leaks with caution and wait for official announcements from Nintendo before drawing any final conclusions about the device’s graphics quality and performance.

By Gabriel Botha

