According to recent online rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to come with several exciting features. Nate the Hate, a reliable source who has accurately provided information on video games in the past, shared details during a podcast. The new console is rumored to be launched in late 2024, possibly alongside a new 3D Super Mario game.

One of the most significant updates is the reported 8-inch LCD screen, which is larger than the standard 6.2-inch screen of the current Switch model. However, it is smaller than the 7-inch screen of the OLED model. This upgrade in size would provide users with a better visual experience.

In terms of storage, rumors suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will boast a substantial amount of internal flash memory. The maximum storage capacity mentioned is 512 GB, which is a considerable improvement compared to both the standard Switch and the OLED model. This additional storage space would allow users to store more games, ensuring they have ample room for their digital library.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has not been officially unveiled yet, it is reported that devkits have been sent to multiple developers. This indicates that more information about the console may be released soon. As new details emerge, we will keep you updated on the latest developments regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. Stay tuned for more news and announcements.