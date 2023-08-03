The Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Upgrades and Release Date

According to recent rumors, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is said to have some exciting improvements. Nate the Hate, a reliable source of accurate information in the past, revealed some details during his podcast. It is speculated that the console will hit the market in late 2024, potentially alongside a new 3D Super Mario game.

One of the key features of the Nintendo Switch 2 is believed to be an 8-inch LCD screen. This is a significant upgrade in size compared to the 6.2-inch screen found on the standard Switch model. However, it falls somewhere in the middle compared to the 7-inch screen of the recently released OLED model.

In terms of storage, the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to come with a substantial amount of internal flash memory. The maximum capacity mentioned is 512 GB, which would be a significant upgrade over both the standard Switch and the OLED model.

While there has been no official announcement from Nintendo yet, it is worth noting that devkits have reportedly been sent to multiple developers. This suggests that more information about the console could be revealed in the near future.

As always, we will keep you updated on any new developments regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on this highly anticipated console.