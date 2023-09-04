Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rumored to be a Switch 2 Launch Title

New rumors surrounding the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 suggest that it may launch with the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The rumors come from a reliable source known as I’m a Hero Too, who claims that the game has already been successfully running on the Switch 2 and that it “runs like a PlayStation 5 game.”

While it’s important to take rumors with a grain of salt, I’m a Hero Too has a track record of accurate predictions and is based in Japan with connections to various studios. They suggest that Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be a launch title for the Switch 2 and that devkits for the new console have already been available.

In addition to the game’s compatibility with the Switch 2, I’m a Hero Too mentions that the console will feature a new cartridge format and a new camera feature. The camera feature is speculated to be related to augmented reality (AR), indicating a potential push for this technology in the gaming industry.

It’s worth noting that I’m a Hero Too also shares other rumors from Square Enix, including the delay of a rumored Final Fantasy 9 remake and limited progress on a Final Fantasy 10 remake or Final Fantasy 10-3. They also mention new devkits for the PlayStation 5, potentially indicating a new Pro model.

While these rumors should be taken with caution, the mention of a possible Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer, a new PlayStation exclusive Marvel game, and remasters of Bloodborne and Horizon Zero Dawn add to the speculation.

Overall, while it’s unclear whether these rumors will come to fruition, fans eagerly await any updates on the Nintendo Switch 2 and its potential launch titles.

Sources:

– I’m a Hero Too (Reddit)

– Salvo Lo Cascio and Riccardo Cambò Breccia (fan render)