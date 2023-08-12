Nintendo Switch 2 Price Rumor: Is it too good to be true?

New leaks have emerged about a potential successor to the Nintendo Switch, suggesting an enticing price point. According to sources familiar with Nintendo’s next-generation console plans, the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to cost $399. This price would make it one of the most expensive Nintendo Switch consoles to date, but still $100 less than current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

While these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s worth noting that Nintendo has yet to officially confirm a Switch successor. However, with the original Switch aging and lacking cutting-edge hardware, a new console from Nintendo seems overdue.

The source of the price rumor, Zippo, has a controversial reputation in the gaming rumor community. While the credibility of the source is questionable, Zippo’s sources did align with a previous rumor that the Switch 2 would feature an 8-inch LCD display and 512GB of storage – both promising upgrades.

The choice of an LCD display for the Switch 2 has raised some concerns among fans, as it would represent a step backwards compared to the improved display quality of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The OLED version offers enhanced colors and contrast, making it a more visually appealing option.

Fans may not have to wait too long to learn about Nintendo’s plans for a Switch refresh. Numerous rumors suggest that the Switch 2 could be released early next year, bringing improved hardware and features to the popular gaming console.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on rumors and should be treated as such until officially confirmed by Nintendo.