When Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Be Released?

Rumors suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in the first three months of 2024. A report by Chinese analyst MoneyDJ indicates that Nintendo will launch a new console early next year. Another possibility is that the supplier is referring to an updated model of the PlayStation 5.

A more specific claim was made by plastic-molding company Hongzhun Industry in July 2023. They stated that Nintendo plans to launch the Switch 2 in Q1 of the following year.

We do know that the Switch 2 is in development, as confirmed by Microsoft during its ongoing attempts to acquire Activision-Blizzard. Court documents mention Microsoft’s commitment to making Call of Duty available on the upcoming Switch model.

According to rumors from the blog VGC, the Switch 2 is expected to release in the second half of 2024 to ensure sufficient supply. This may be a strategic move to avoid the distribution issues experienced by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in their early years.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Rumors

Nintendo has traditionally sold its consoles at a lower price compared to its competitors. The original Switch was launched at $299.99, $200 cheaper than its rivals. There are no rumors about the price of the Switch 2 yet, but it is expected to be around the same range or slightly higher, depending on its specifications.

Pre-Order Information

Since Nintendo has not announced the Switch 2 yet, there is no information available on how to pre-order the console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Features

While there are only rumors at this point, it is expected that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have the same basic functionality as the original. This includes both portable and docked modes and detachable controllers.

There is a rumor suggesting a less portable console size, but it is uncertain if this aligns with Nintendo’s successful hybrid console concept. Another rumor mentions scroll wheels near the triggers of the new controllers, although the purpose of this feature remains unknown.

Users hope that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible with original Switch titles, as Nintendo has shown openness to backward compatibility in the past. Nintendo President/CEO Shuntaro Furukawa hinted at a smooth transition for customers utilizing their Nintendo Accounts for game purchases.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specs and Hardware

According to reports, the Switch 2 will keep the LED screen of the base model of the current Switch to keep costs down, despite being a downgrade from the OLED version. The new hardware is expected to have more memory, a slot for physical cartridges, and a portable mode.

A supposed NVIDIA leak in 2022 suggested that the Switch 2 will support ray tracing, indicating a possibility of 4K resolution support (though potentially not in portable mode).

The Latest News About the Nintendo Switch 2

