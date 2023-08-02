Public Information Announcement – PixArt Technology Co., Ltd.

1. Date of occurrence: 112/08/01

2. Company name: PixArt Technology Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship with the company: The company itself

4. Mutual shareholding ratio: Not applicable

5. Communication media name: Money DJ, NOTEBOOKCHECK, METRO, My Nintendo News, gonintendo, and other media and website reports.

6. Report content: Several reports from various media outlets have surfaced regarding PixArt’s involvement in the development of a new game console from a Japanese company. The reports suggest that PixArt will be manufacturing components for this console, which is expected to be released in early 2024. However, PixArt would like to clarify that they have not provided any information to the media outlets nor have they been interviewed by them. The company’s financial reports also do not mention the reported information. PixArt states that the information provided by the media outlets is purely speculative, and they wish to avoid any misleading of investors.

7. Response measures: PixArt has issued this statement to address and clarify the situation.

8. Other matters that should be specified: None.

It is worth noting that PixArt Technology Co., Ltd. is a renowned manufacturer known for producing System-on-a-Chip (SoC) components for various gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. Their expertise and involvement in the gaming industry have contributed to the success of numerous gaming devices.

With this clarification, PixArt hopes to affirm its commitment to transparency and avoid any misinterpretation of their involvement in the reported development of a new game console.