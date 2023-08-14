Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 May Launch with New Mario Game

According to a reliable tipster, the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 could debut alongside a new Mario game. Zippo, a self-proclaimed Nintendo insider known for accurate leaks, mentioned on their website that they heard from an inside source about a major Mario title in development for the next Nintendo system. The game is said to be utilizing the Unreal Engine 4.

While Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of a new console, the increasing rumors and information suggest that a new Nintendo console may arrive next year. It is likely that the new console will continue the hybrid form factor established by the original Nintendo Switch. And as is customary with Nintendo consoles, a new Mario game is expected to launch either alongside the console or within the first six months of its release.

It has been some time since the release of a new 3D Mario game after Mario Odyssey, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo is currently working on a new installment in the popular franchise. The fact that the game is rumored to be running on the Unreal 4 engine indicates the potential power of the Nintendo Switch 2.

While Unreal 5 is the latest game engine, Unreal 4 has undergone optimizations to ensure smooth performance on various hardware. This suggests that the Switch 2 could offer in-game performance surpassing the previous generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One and PS4, and maybe even approaching the capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, it is unlikely that a portable device would rival the power of home consoles, but improvements in frame rates at 1080p resolution are expected.

Although Nintendo has yet to provide any official confirmation about a new console or Mario game, it is anticipated that some hints or announcements will be made before the end of 2023. In the meantime, be sure to explore the best Nintendo Switch games currently available.