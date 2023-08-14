CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 May Launch with New Mario Game

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 May Launch with New Mario Game

According to a reliable tipster, the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 could debut alongside a new Mario game. Zippo, a self-proclaimed Nintendo insider known for accurate leaks, mentioned on their website that they heard from an inside source about a major Mario title in development for the next Nintendo system. The game is said to be utilizing the Unreal Engine 4.

While Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of a new console, the increasing rumors and information suggest that a new Nintendo console may arrive next year. It is likely that the new console will continue the hybrid form factor established by the original Nintendo Switch. And as is customary with Nintendo consoles, a new Mario game is expected to launch either alongside the console or within the first six months of its release.

It has been some time since the release of a new 3D Mario game after Mario Odyssey, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo is currently working on a new installment in the popular franchise. The fact that the game is rumored to be running on the Unreal 4 engine indicates the potential power of the Nintendo Switch 2.

While Unreal 5 is the latest game engine, Unreal 4 has undergone optimizations to ensure smooth performance on various hardware. This suggests that the Switch 2 could offer in-game performance surpassing the previous generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One and PS4, and maybe even approaching the capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, it is unlikely that a portable device would rival the power of home consoles, but improvements in frame rates at 1080p resolution are expected.

Although Nintendo has yet to provide any official confirmation about a new console or Mario game, it is anticipated that some hints or announcements will be made before the end of 2023. In the meantime, be sure to explore the best Nintendo Switch games currently available.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Apple’s iPhone 15 to Finally Adopt USB-C Port

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Scarlet and Violet Expansions Bring Back Starter Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Nintendo’s Limited-Edition Legend of Zelda Pro Controller Now Available

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Transforming the Technology Landscape: Cloud Project Portfolio Management’s Role in Global Internet Advancements

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Building Tomorrow Solar: Spearheading the AI Revolution in Solar Marketing

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence at Cedars-Sinai: Enhancing Patient Care and Advancing Healthcare

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Massive Asteroid Crater Discovered Beneath Australia

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments